Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,153 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $244.39. 2,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.25. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.45.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

