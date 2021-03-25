ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 12,091 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 177.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after acquiring an additional 86,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after acquiring an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $211.54 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

