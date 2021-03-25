ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.29 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Natera worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after buying an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $579,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $74,539.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 577,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,216,862.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,981 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

