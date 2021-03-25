Expanse 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $34,844.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Expanse has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $2.51 million and $34,844.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,407.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.54 or 0.03073121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00334221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.29 or 0.00922175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.19 or 0.00416339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00365381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00235849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00021176 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.