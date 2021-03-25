Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.43. 21,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

