Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268,911 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,120,912. The firm has a market cap of $236.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

