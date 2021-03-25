EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $10.54. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 203,535 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYPT. Cowen began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $297.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.