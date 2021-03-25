Factom (FCT) Price Hits $1.91 on Major Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Factom has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003617 BTC on exchanges. Factom has a total market capitalization of $18.55 million and $53,802.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.92 or 0.00459380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00058170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00177872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.40 or 0.00813482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00052443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00076180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,738,151 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

