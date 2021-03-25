Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,519,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,712 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Fastenal worth $123,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $34,647,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,605,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 468,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

