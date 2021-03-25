Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of Federated Hermes worth $42,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Federated Hermes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

