Feellike (FLL) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Feellike token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,299.76 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00451382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00057595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00179358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00760021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00075062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.