Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.70

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.70 and last traded at $118.85, with a volume of 39280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.10.

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

