Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $260.10

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 260.10 ($3.40) and traded as high as GBX 385.14 ($5.03). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 384.60 ($5.02), with a volume of 1,228,748 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 338.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

