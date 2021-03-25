Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 37,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,980,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.92.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
