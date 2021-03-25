Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 37,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,980,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 415,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

