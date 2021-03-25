Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $462.29 million and approximately $44.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.41 or 0.00638637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024197 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.