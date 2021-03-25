Filecoin Price Tops $88.72 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.37 billion and $3.18 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $88.72 or 0.00173023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00057658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00049522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00743636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00075162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 60,509,074 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecoin Coin Trading

