First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 31,541 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 278.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,541 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 74,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

