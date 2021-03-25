First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

VTV traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $128.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.89 and a 1 year high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

