Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,899 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $121.80. 112,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.