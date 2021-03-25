Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.

Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 4.6% of Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.10. 143,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

