Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.77. 103,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,872. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

