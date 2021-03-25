Fivebalance (FBN) Hits One Day Volume of $1,524.00

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $66,469.75 and approximately $1,524.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00642790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023946 BTC.

Fivebalance Token Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a token. Fivebalance’s total supply is 775,842,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,042,951 tokens. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

