Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,527 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fiverr International worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $232,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International stock opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.80 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

