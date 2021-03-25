Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.30

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

