FLO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $64,661.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. FLO has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $64,661.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One FLO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000158 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Token Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

