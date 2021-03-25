Flowchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,627.80 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $19,627.80 and $80,610.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00629580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

