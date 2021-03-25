Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Down 1%

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) shares were down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.76 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.26). Approximately 82,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 96,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.34 million and a PE ratio of -321.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.07.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

