Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,616,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,464,326 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.08% of Fortive worth $2,166,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $82.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

