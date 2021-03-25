Fountain (FTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,862.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Fountain has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a market capitalization of $727,724.55 and approximately $8,862.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00640225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024110 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

