Franklin Covey (FC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $364.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

FC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.