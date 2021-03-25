Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.21 and traded as high as C$7.37. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$7.19, with a volume of 556,610 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The company has a market cap of C$945.02 million and a PE ratio of -59.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

