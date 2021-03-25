FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%.

Shares of RAIL opened at $3.89 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $60.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

