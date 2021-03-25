FreightCar America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,975 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,944% compared to the typical volume of 439 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 17,824,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,729. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

