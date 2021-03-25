Fuse Network (FUSE) Achieves Market Cap of $16.19 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $16.19 million and $2.01 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00174651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00779867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00075254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

