Fyooz (FYZ) Price Hits $1.06

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Fyooz has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $215,329.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.19 or 0.00454453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00175709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.33 or 0.00799137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00075102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,073,730 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

