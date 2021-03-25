Galatasaray Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $40.67 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $40.67 million and $2.14 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $11.60 or 0.00022312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.19 or 0.00454453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00175709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.33 or 0.00799137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00075102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

