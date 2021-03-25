Game.com (GTC) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Game.com has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a market cap of $5.71 million and $176,337.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00629580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

