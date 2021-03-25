GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GAN updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. 1,488,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,618. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

