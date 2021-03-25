Gas Price Hits $11.67 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $118.22 million and approximately $28.46 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $11.67 or 0.00022242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00459135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00058164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00178093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00800120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00052272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

