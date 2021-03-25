Geeq Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Geeq token can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002775 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $459,414.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.00454649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00058292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00176930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00796282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00050893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00075433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.