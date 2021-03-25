Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.30 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $24.30 million and $649,906.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $5.49 or 0.00010535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.91 or 0.00640931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024208 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.