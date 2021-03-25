GenesisX (XGS) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $17,745.53 and $41.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000146 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,308,873 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

