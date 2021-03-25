GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $10,005,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $4,028,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $33.23 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

