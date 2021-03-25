Gianluca D’Agostino Sells 19,500 Shares of Bango plc (LON:BGO) Stock

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total value of £40,365 ($52,737.13).

BGO stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 205 ($2.68). 84,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Bango plc has a 1 year low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £153.66 million and a PE ratio of 33.25.

Get Bango alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Bango in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.