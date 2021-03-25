Gifto 1-Day Volume Tops $10.11 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and $10.11 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00637575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

