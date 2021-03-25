Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Gildan Activewear worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.