GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.93.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $310,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,897 shares in the company, valued at $13,669,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $135,675,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,628,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711,462 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $74.63 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.