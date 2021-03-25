Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 40,292 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.