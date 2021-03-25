Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.91.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
