Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,828 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.66% of Gold Resource worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gold Resource by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gold Resource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Resource by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,583,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after buying an additional 157,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $198.01 million, a P/E ratio of -265.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GORO shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Ronald Little purchased 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 17,900 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $101,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

