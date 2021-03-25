Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0175 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $339,550.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00452301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00058179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00171860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00753668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00075603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

